Homeowner seeks advice after utility company threatens decades-old tree: 'Contact the city'

There are a lot of new things you have to learn when becoming a homeowner, and some become apparent quickly, including HVAC maintenance or how strict your homeowners association is.

Something you might not learn about for years is if your city or utility company has the right to dig into your property. One homeowner sought advice on how to try to save a beloved tree on their property.

"I was just informed by a contractor hired by my neighborhood's electric company that they plan on digging about 1-2 feet away from one of my oak trees. … I am pretty sure that the contractors will damage or kill my tree," they wrote on the r/treelaw subreddit.

The community has helped people contend with tree damage and even a logging company.

The post included a couple of photos, one of the large and beautiful tree and one showing the spray paint marking where the electric company would be digging.

Trees are beneficial in innumerable ways. According to one long-term study, there may be proof that trees can positively impact human health. Trees in urban and suburban environments can also cut down on the heat island effect, which is when buildings and concrete absorb and magnify heat.

The New York Times reported that trees can help reduce temperatures by up to 10 degrees Fahrenheit. "They also reduce electricity demand for air conditioning, not only sparing money and emissions, but helping avoid potentially catastrophic power failures during heat waves," the newspaper stated.

Beyond all the big-picture benefits, a tree in your yard can provide peaceful shade on a hot day and be central to many family memories.

The OP got lots of helpful advice about how to prevent their tree from being damaged or killed.

"Is there an easement there? If not, call the town," one person wrote, to which the OP responded, "No, there are no easements and the buried line is inside my property line. … I will contact the city tomorrow morning, thank you."

Another commenter suggested, "Some types of trees are protected, where we live you must have a certified, licensed arborist and a permit to touch the tree or do any earth moving or construction work within the canopy spread of the tree."

Someone else recommended, "Call the utility company and put a service order stop on your property asap!!"

