Homeowner seeks advice after new HOA board demands reversal of yard renovations: 'Likely illegal discrimination'

"A poor use of HOA money to tear out native plants that are well maintained."

When it comes down to it, homeowners associations are composed of people, and too often, it's people who will say or do baffling and insensitive things to anyone who thinks differently.

One Redditor found this out the hard way in a showdown with their HOA.

As the user documented, the story began in 2021 when they moved into their townhouse. They said there was an overgrown, neglected area of land teeming with mosquitoes and trees that needed to be removed.

To fix the area, the OP said they joined the HOA and proposed a solution. At her own expense, she put in a nice garden and sitting area. Although it was a common area, the HOA approved the idea. Not having to pay for it likely helped, according to the OP.

Unfortunately, everyone didn't live happily ever after. The OP said ever since the board approved it, a few residents were upset that a homeowner was allowed to make changes to a common area. The Redditor's transition to eco-friendly native plants and resistance to herbicides seems to have become an issue as well.

Now, the situation has started coming to a head. After the HOA's most recent elections, the majority of directors opposed her native landscaping.

According to the Reddit user, the board not only wanted her to restore the land to its old state, but it asked her to pay for it — and one has threatened to sue and foreclose because, as the OP stated, "they don't think I belong in our community."

In response to this hostility, the OP turned to Reddit for advice.

While this is a unique situation, HOAs overstepping their powers and bullying residents is nothing new. Nor is it the first time one staunchly opposed an eco-conscious homeowner who wants to tap into the benefits of things like native plants, electric vehicles, or solar power.

These moves ultimately negatively impact the environment and cost homeowners money in the long run, with upgrades like these known to reduce utility bills and/or require less maintenance.

Redditors were in consensus that the HOA could likely overrule the original poster and make changes to the common area but that they were also overreaching.

As one poster declared, "The board's responsibility to maintain means they probably could change it back — but I doubt they could force you to do it or make you pay for it."

There was also outrage over the strong-arm tactics and threats, with one user saying it "reeks of likely illegal discrimination."

Another Redditor questioned the HOA's notion at all, writing, "It sounds like a poor use of HOA money to tear out native plants that are well maintained."

For readers who are looking to work with their HOA or take them on, if necessary, The Cool Down has a guide to help you.

