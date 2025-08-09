Resident shares photo after spotting concerning landscaping mistake in neighborhood: 'Will suffocate'

A concerned neighbor recently took to Reddit after spotting something troubling near a residential construction site — several mature trees with their bases buried under inches of crushed stone. The neighbor, who admitted they are not very knowledgeable about trees, feared the rocky dressing could do serious harm. And commenters were quick to confirm that assumption.

In their post, the concerned neighbor explained that they stumbled upon the questionable landscaping one day while on a walk. They added that they weren't sure why the rocks were placed around the trees but suspected a contractor "determined they needed to add to the lot to create the pad the house will eventually get built on."

Concerned about the local environment, the poster asked fellow Redditors if the trees would be able to survive such conditions — especially since they knew mulch volcanoes are damaging to trees.

Commenters agreed that the stony landscaping would be disastrous for the trees.

"Worse than a mulch volcano," one commenter wrote. "This will suffocate the roots AND mess with your soil composition."

"This will eventually kill the trees," another added. "They breathe through the roots, burying them will suffocate them."

Many trees are intolerant of root flare burial and soil compaction, which is inevitable when the base of a tree is smothered in rocks. A pileup of rocks can also prohibit proper drainage and add excess pressure to a tree's roots, leading to root rot — not to mention the excess heat absorbed by stones, which can increase soil temperature and scald roots.

Healthy trees play a crucial role in maintaining a stable and resilient environment. Trees provide essential habitat and food for countless species, supporting biodiversity and healthy ecosystems. They also absorb carbon and release oxygen, helping combat environmental pollution and improve air quality. Additionally, their complex root systems prevent soil erosion, reduce stormwater runoff, and filter pollutants from rainwater before it reaches rivers and groundwater. In cities, trees help regulate rising urban temperatures by providing shade and cooling the air.

Simply put, healthy trees are foundational to a healthy planet. And that's why many commenters advocated for removing the rocks, hoping to save the trees from almost certain death.

"I was on a project with a very similar situation a few years ago," a commenter added. "We had the construction company clear out along the graded side as much as possible and get to the root flares, those trees are still doing fine … the ones further in and covered/surrounded by material were lost by the next year."

For a better option, consider using a combo of compost and mulch to help suppress weeds, retain water, regulate temperature, and prevent erosion and disease. Experts recommend adding a one-inch layer of organic compost in a ring around the tree, making sure to keep the trunk flare exposed. Then, add about three inches of woodchip mulch on top of the compost ring to complete the protective layer.

