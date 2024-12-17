Homeowner faces devastating consequences after unearthing major mistake in their yard: '... Slowly being suffocated to death'

The tree in question can be seen split almost in two.

Properly caring for the native plants in your yard is part of being a responsible homeowner. It's also essential for supporting your local ecosystem. But sometimes, ignorance can be deadly.

In a recent Reddit post, one homeowner detailed how they recently noticed a tree in their yard appeared sick, with the trunk becoming dark and hollowed. Soon after becoming concerned with the tree's health, disaster struck.

"Today, a storm came through, splitting it," the homeowner wrote. "I'm having the fallen half removed tonight. Do you think the entire tree is a goner?"

In the accompanying picture, the tree in question can be seen split almost in two. While the larger portion remains standing, the smaller portion is splintered and leaning, exposing the tree's heartwood. Reddit commenters immediately identified what was likely responsible for the tree's demise.

"That tree was slowly being suffocated to death with the black volcano mulch," one commenter wrote.

According to Rutgers University, adding too much mulch to a tree's base can cause tree root decline because the roots can't get enough oxygen. Mulch also holds a lot of moisture, which can cause the bark to break down. So-called "mulch volcanoes" also hurt the greater ecosystem, creating ideal conditions for diseases and rodent activity, per the University of Maryland.

If you are working to maintain a healthy yard, avoiding "mulch volcanoes" is a good practice. Not only is using massive amounts of mulch a waste of money, but the piled mulch can kill trees — and that can cost you even more money if you need to have it professionally treated or removed.

In their comment, one Redditor detailed instructions for proper tree planting, including how to properly use mulch around a tree. They advised adding a one-inch layer of organic compost in a flat circle "like a Saturn ring" around the tree, making sure to leave a ring of bare soil around the trunk flare. Then, they advised adding about three inches of woodchip mulch on top of the compost ring.

"No mulch should be near or touch the trunk," the commenter specified, adding, "It's best not to use black mulch. Use mulch that has not been dyed any color."

As another commenter said, "Mulch volcanoes are bad. Mulch donuts are good."

It's the exact advice lawn care experts recommend for mulching trees. According to ArboristNow, proper mulching has many benefits, including weed suppression, water retention, temperature regulation, erosion prevention, and disease prevention. But that's only the case when applied mindfully.

After reading feedback from fellow Redditors, the poster responded that they plan to have the rest of the tree taken down and the stump ground. Luckily, they also promised to follow better gardening practices when planting a new tree.

