Shopper makes jaw-dropping discovery inside vase purchased at thrift store: 'I'm jealous'

Walking into your local thrift store can sometimes feel like walking into a giant treasure chest, with countless hidden gems waiting to be found.

A Redditor on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit made a jaw-dropping discovery that they just had to share with the community.

In the post, which landed over 2,000 upvotes, the OP shared a photo of their discovery.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It shows a small pendant made with 14-karat gold, 12 amethysts, and three diamonds.

And what did the OP pay for this valuable item?

In the comments, they explained, "I just bought a large vase for $25 that was filled with jewelry and then inspected each one at home."

Users were stunned. "I'd have snapped that up too," one said. "Great find."

Another added: "This is so beautiful! I'm jealous."

This story is a prime example of the types of treasures one can find at a thrift store. Often, small items are left in clothing pockets, desk drawers, and more. Thrifting can offer a sense of adventure, too, since you never know the unique and valuable items you might uncover next.

The OP acknowledged as much in the comments, saying, "You can find treasures at thrift stores."

And while moments like these are a great reason to start thrifting, the hobby has a slew of other benefits.

For one, because thrifted items are reused, they go for much cheaper than their retail values despite being in good condition.

Also, thrifting is a great way to promote sustainability. By keeping textiles, furniture, toys, and more in circulation and out of landfills, thrifting promotes significant progress toward a cleaner, greener future.

