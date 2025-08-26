Shopper thrilled after discovering valuable items in thrift store grab bag: 'Incredible deal'

A Reddit post has caught the attention of thrifters and knitters after one user shared photos of 25 hanks of yarn that they snagged for only $12.99, many from the coveted brand Malabrigo Yarn.

The original poster noted that 11 hanks of the 25 were Malabrigo sock yarn with the tags on, a high-quality, "luxurious merino" wool yarn, according to the brand's website.

"For comparison's sake, here it is on Amazon for $20 each without shipping," the poster wrote in the comments and linked the listing.

That puts only a portion of the haul at a retail value of more than $200, and it demonstrates how thrifting can save people money and bring them the joy of surprise.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post resonated with the r/ThriftStoreHauls community, a forum dedicated to sharing thrift finds. The subreddit creates a space for thrifters to demonstrate secondhand shopping's biggest appeals: uncovering hidden treasures and snagging good deals.

One commenter shared a similar thrift story: "I got a very fine haul of wool yarns recently from my local Park Ave. Thrift. Some I kept, many I have sold. I always check out the bags/bins for quality yarns!"

Not only can thrifting save people money, but reselling thrifted items like expensive yarn can even help thrifters with a keen eye make a profit.

Shoppers can save in the ballpark of $1,700 a year by simply buying secondhand. According to the University of Colorado, thrifting also keeps items out of landfills. It both prevents quality items from going to waste and lowers demand for newly manufactured goods.

Thrifting experts at Better Homes and Gardens recommend checking stores regularly and being prepared to sort through large amounts of inventory, as the most valuable items are often overlooked by casual shoppers.

Whether it's scoring a quality product like fine wool in an unassuming craft section or finding valuables tucked inside other items such as pockets and drawers, thrift stores are great places to find valuable items in unexpected places.

Other Redditors were envious of the OP's great find. One user wrote, "You're so lucky!"

"Dang — incredible deal," a commenter gushed.

Indeed, a good thrift haul is incredible for the wallet, the spirit, and the environment.

