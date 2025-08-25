Shopper thrilled after opening up sealed box purchased at thrift store: 'What a score'

Buying a sealed box at a thrift store can be risky, but one lucky shopper made an incredible find while shopping secondhand.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the proud buyer shared a photo of their newly acquired Pampered Chef Apple Peeler/Corer/Slicer, writing in the headline, "This was a sealed box gamble, turned out to be the original seal."

Photo Credit: Reddit

They added that they purchased the apple peeler/corer/slicer for just $4 during a Memorial Day sale, a huge steal. It's an especially good deal because The Pampered Chef brand was known in the 1980s and 90s for its high-quality kitchen tools meant for the home cook, according to Forbes.

Shopping secondhand and at thrift stores can often be a source of hidden treasures, like an unused, still-working kitchen tool, diamond earrings forgotten in a purse pocket, or even a wad of cash hidden in a donated book. It's also a great way to get your hands on high-end items, from fashion to furniture, for a fraction of the cost. You could save $100 per year by replacing half of your new purchases with thrifted items.

Buying used, secondhand, and thrifted items helps reduce the impact of shopping on the environment, too, keeping items from ending up in landfills. It's an unnecessary waste to throw out perfectly good products, not to mention the things they can release into the environment when they rot, like toxic chemicals and gases.

Redditors in the comments were delighted by the shopper's find, with some sharing fond memories and clever alternate uses for the apple corer.

"What a score. Congrats on your find! I'd want one just for curly fries," one Redditor wrote.

Another person said, "I remember when my mom sold the pampered chef in the 90s and first got one, how excited she was to use it!"

