Homeowner shares photos of 'trashy' neighbor's nightmare behavior: 'Call code enforcement'

A homeowner sought help from the Reddit community to deal with a nightmare neighbor placing tables loaded with trash on their property.

They aptly titled the saga "Trashy Neighbors" on the r/BadNeighbors subreddit and shared photos and the story behind the tricky situation.

The Redditor said they bought the house about a year ago. Their next-door neighbors rent, and the OP asserted they were "about 90% sure that the wife is a hoarder." They also relayed that one side of their house is "regularly used as a lean-to for their junk."

That sort of overstep extends to the woman and her two teen sons sitting in chairs right next to the OP's house. Every day, they allegedly lug junk from two trash-filled sheds onto tables on the OP's property for potential yard sales.

When the OP tried to confront the woman, they said she ignored their overtures. Meanwhile, another neighbor gave the OP the landlord's number, but they feared that might backfire and make things deteriorate even further. Unsure of what to do, the Redditor asked for advice on how to handle the unresponsive and inconsiderate neighbor.

These sorts of neighbors are, unfortunately, a sad reality. There are many examples of similar sagas involving littering and trash, while others have faced issues with yard waste. It's an issue that can have an environmental impact if the garbage finds its way into green spaces or aquatic habitats.

Fortunately, there are multiple remedies to the situation, which the community was happy to share with the Redditor.

A first avenue was for the OP to "definitely call code enforcement." One user wrote they should "complain about the trash, the sheds, the encroachment on your property and the endless yard sales" and "if it's a decently run department, they can be pretty effective."

Another similar idea was to call the fire marshal, citing the fire hazard presented by all that flammable trash. A user also encouraged the Redditor to follow through with the landlord with pictures, which the OP said they did.

One last option was to take matters into their own hands. "I would get a survey done and put up a fence," one reader suggested.

The OP noted that they originally had a privacy fence up before the neighbor convinced them to drop it to allow them to keep their sheds. They admitted that "feels dumb now," and they "should've just kept fencing up the side of our house."

