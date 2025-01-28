Homeowner debates next move after neighbor goes too far with junk-filled yard: 'Sounds like a serious code violation'

"File the complaint. You didn't make the laws. They aren't following them."

After repeated inconveniences from a difficult neighbor's litter and junk-collecting habit, one Redditor posted to the r/BadNeighbors subreddit asking how others would handle their situation.

"It's a twin home so we share a wall and our driveways are separated by two feet of grass," the OP explained.

Ever since the OP's neighbors moved in, the neighbors have openly strewn their trash and junk — including scattering cigarette butts all over the grass divider. They also have three junk-filled, broken-down cars sitting obsolete in the shared parking space. Rows of used chemical bottles and oil line the front of their garage, next to the melted trash on the driveway.

The OP continued, saying they "allow their bushes in the back yard to grow into my fence to the point of pulling a few of my fence panels down."

It's one thing to be careless about your home, but it crosses the line when you damage your neighbor's property.

Additionally, storing used, hazardous chemicals outdoors could harm neighbors and the environment. Exposure to weather elements can cause the chemicals to explode, leak, or spill, which could damage properties, contaminate the soil and water, and pollute the air for humans and animals.

The best practices for storing hazardous chemicals include keeping chemicals away from dirt, grass, or creek and storm drain entrances to avoid environmental contamination, per the University of California, Berkeley.

Don't know where to dispose of your hazardous waste? Many local municipalities hold hazardous waste disposal events throughout the year to avoid improper chemical waste disposal.

Difficult neighbors can sometimes make it hard to protect your property and the surrounding environment from harm. While you can't control the actions and behaviors of your neighbors, you can communicate your boundaries clearly and suggest potential solutions that are a win-win for everyone.

For example, the OP could discuss rewilding the two-foot strip of grass dividing the shared driveway to create a clearer separation of the properties, allowing each homeowner to enjoy their space. Decorating with native plants can also attract pollinators to the home, which supports the agricultural food production cycle.

Sometimes, getting local authorities involved may also be an effective step in influencing neighbor conduct.

"Sounds like a serious code violation. They're probably hoarders," one user speculated.

"Def call code enforcement and maybe fire department. The cars could block the fd from saving the house if something happened," another user commented.

"File the complaint. You didn't make the laws. They aren't following them," a third commenter suggested.

