Disgusted homeowner fed up with neighbor continuously dumping trash in yard: 'Confront them'

Picking up dog poop is not the most glamorous part of pet ownership, but it is even worse when the poop doesn't belong to your pet.

A user on Reddit shared their frustrating experience with the r/mildlyinfuriating community.

"One of my neighbors has been throwing dog poop in my yard," explained the Reddit post. The user shared a photo of several pink dog poop bags that they found in their yard.

"I saw a man and woman walking a dog holding the same bag," said the user. "I started following them, they saw me right away and threw the bag into a public trashcan."

While these dog owners were at least picking up after their dog when nature called, the user's frustration that the poop bags weren't being properly disposed of struck a chord with commenters.

Users shared varying degrees of advice about how to best handle this "literal s***** behavior," ranging from a humorous suggestion about returning the poop bags via "confetti cannon" to downright dastardly revenge plots.

However, neighborly disputes about caring for the planet are a serious matter. Things can get heated when people are passionate about the environment and their communities.

Other users online have shared feuds that have stemmed from improper recycling and discarded cigarette butts. Tree trimming and yard waste resulted in a tense situation for one property owner.

Even climate-friendly solutions like using a clothesline can create conflict between neighbors.

Luckily, the level heads seemed to prevail in this instance. The top comments on Reddit advocated for the importance of communicating with neighbors.

"Confronting them is the only way to stop it," wrote a user.

"Only intelligent comment on here," replied another user. "Yes, just confront them. They'll probably be too embarrassed to do it again."

Communication is key. It is the first step in climate action. Our best path toward a cleaner and cooler future is by talking, listening, and working together.

And while this user is at it, maybe they should also recommend switching to an eco-friendly compostable dog poop bag.

