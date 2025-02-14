  • Home Home

Your old clothes might be worth something — here's how to trade them to unlock exclusive perks

by Yei Ling Ma
"You can overhaul your wardrobe while someone else refreshes theirs with your old pieces."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Thrifting is a great way to try new styles and turn over your wardrobe without breaking the bank. But what do you do with the clothes that you no longer want? 

Smart recycling programs such as Trashie's Take Back Bag allow you to overhaul your closet and earn rewards while conserving resources and diverting clothing waste from landfills. 

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

Instagrammer Stefanie Renee Salyers (@stefaniereneesalyers) demonstrated how the process works. 

To participate in Trashie's Take Back Bag program, you must first purchase a Take Back Bag, which costs $15 to $20. 

Each bag holds approximately 15 pounds of clothing, so don't be afraid to stuff it. Trashie will take any clean household and clothing textiles for repurposing and recycling.

After you fill the bag, seal it. Then, it's ready for shipping.

The bottom corner of your Take Back Bag contains a QR code that you can scan to create a prepaid shipping label. 

Each bag of unwanted clothes you send earns you $30 in TrashieCash that you can use to shop for rewards on Trashie's website. Examples of rewards you can earn with TrashieCash include UberEats discounts, movie tickets, and, of course, clothing, shoes, and beauty products. 

Drop off your Take Back Bag at any UPS Happy Returns location, and you're set. 

Why should I recycle my unwanted clothes?

Trading in your unwanted clothes with smart recycling programs such as Trashie's Take Back Bag diverts clothing waste from the landfill while earning you rewards for things you care about. TrashieCash can be traded for UberEats discounts that make your next takeout meal cheaper. You don't receive this benefit when you donate to local thrift shops or secondhand stores. 

At Trashie, your donated clothes go through a sorting and grading system where usable clothes can be resold for someone else to enjoy. You can overhaul your wardrobe while someone else refreshes theirs with your old pieces, creating a circular economy and minimal waste.  

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Take Back Program?

Trashie isn't the only company that offers a take-back reward program. Ikea will buy back your old Ikea furniture and reward you with store credit you can use to buy new furniture. On allows you to trade in your used On shoes for store credit once they're inspected and approved for resale. Zero-waste footwear brand Thousand Fell will take old clothing in the boxes their shoes came in, earning you rewards toward your next purchase.

