Shopper sparks intrigue with shocking finds at bin section of local thrift store: 'I am so, so jealous'

Thrift stores are gold mines for unique and oftentimes discontinued items.

Posting to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, one Reddit user showed off their impressive haul of eclectic finds from the thrift store, including a psychedelic shirt with big bubble letters that read: "Don't Do Drugs."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster added: "Do drugs, I don't care - I just liked the shirt."

The haul included different colored leather, cloth, and plastic handbags, silk and linen outerwear and dresses, distinctive graphic tees, some staple tops and bottoms, and a few pairs of boots, including one name-brand pair by Ugg.

It was quite an extensive haul, which would have cost the OP at least a few hundred dollars altogether to purchase those items brand-new.

With thrifting, you can add new-to-you, unique, and quality pieces to your wardrobe at more affordable prices and save on everyday necessities.

Many times over, thrifters have even found rare and valuable items at the thrift store at great discounts.

One ecstatic Reddit user found a floor-length designer black wool coat at the thrift store for just $8. On the designer brand's website, that model coat goes for over $4,000 brand-new. Another thrifter found an unused Coach tote bag for 85% off the retail price.

It might take some patience and even skill to find the hidden gems at a thrift store. Thrifters need to see potential in seemingly ordinary or — on the other end of the spectrum — peculiar items.

By shopping at the thrift store, you extend the life of still-usable items that were otherwise fated for the landfill. Shopping secondhand also helps conserve natural resources (energy and water) required to produce and transport new products.

If you have items you do not need or use anymore, you can donate or sell your items to secondhand stores for someone new to cherish.

"My daughter is wearing that exact Don't Do Drugs shirt today 😂" one commenter said.

"You found my holy grail dress! I am so, so jealous! (The maxi dress with the fun pattern/flaming heart.) There's a lot of knockoffs, but finding an original linen one would end me haha," another user wrote.

"What a haulllll," a third commenter expressed in amazement.

