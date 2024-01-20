Frustrated homeowner raises concerns about abnormal activity during trash pickup: ‘Call the company or town and send them these pictures’

“We’ve been at this house for a year and a half and have not had an issue before these weeks.”

One homeowner was frustrated by the unprofessional behavior of their garbage company when it came to their recycling bin.

“Two weeks in a row, the waste collection company has knocked over our recycling bin, blocking our driveway so I have to pick it up when I leave for work, and they haven’t even taken the recycling that’s inside it,” said the unhappy homeowner in a post on the vent subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating.

They also shared two photos, apparently from different days.

In both photos, the bin with a yellow lid marked “recyclables only” is lying on its side on the pavement with its lid open. In one of the photos, it actually sticks into the roadway, and cans and cardboard boxes can be seen spilling out of it.

Most of the time, curbside recycling is a smart idea. A well-designed recycling program can pay for itself while saving residents the inconvenience of disposing of their recyclables elsewhere. Plus, the more material is recycled, the less mining and industrial processing is needed to make new materials for products.

But a lazy or vindictive person handling waste collection can turn this convenient program into a nightmare.

“We’ve been at this house for a year and a half and have not had an issue before these weeks,” the original poster complained in a comment.

It’s possible that the recycling was being targeted on purpose. While not common, there are a vocal minority who will interfere with efforts to reduce pollution and help the planet.

But commenters came up with plenty of other possibilities which are probably more likely.

“Maybe some kids knock it over,” suggested one user. “They won’t stop to pick it up if it’s laying down when they get there.”

“Could it be animals?” asked another Redditor. “I have raccoons and skunks and anything really, that terrorize the neighborhood trash cans.”

“Do you have trash and recycling collection on the same day?” asked a third commenter. “I ask because we were having issues and were told we need to have the bins far away from each other.”

Regardless, the number one step the original poster needed to take was to contact the company.

“For my town, if they knock it over they’re supposed to get out and fix it,” said another user. “Call the company or town and send them these pictures.”

