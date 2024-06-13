Homeowner issues warning after failing to deter people from dumping trash in their yard: 'I've never understood illegal dumping'

Illegal dumping not only creates an unsightly mess for property owners to deal with, it also poses environmental and public health hazards.

A Reddit user's yard has become an illegal dumping ground. People have been leaving broken furniture and appliances on their property so frequently that the city's illegal dumping enforcement officer gave them his personal phone number.

Despite having cameras set up, the perpetrators are never caught on film.

The user, who posted about the situation in Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating community, shared four photos showing various pieces of dilapidated furniture. The images included a broken toilet and a rusty metal table, along with bags of clothing, strewn across a leaf-covered yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a follow-up comment, the original poster explained that while they live in an urban area close to downtown, their yard seems to be targeted more often than their neighbors'.

"I've seen things get dumped in my neighbors yard but for whatever reason it's usually just ours," the user wrote. "I rarely talk to my neighbors and don't know many people in town so don't think it's an enemy."

Illegal dumping not only creates an unsightly mess for property owners to deal with, but it also poses environmental and public health hazards. Discarded furniture and appliances can leach toxic chemicals and heavy metals into soil and groundwater. They also attract pests and create fire hazards, per Dumpsters.com.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Furthermore, illegally dumped items often end up in landfills instead of being properly recycled or disposed of. This squanders resources and contributes to dirty gas pollution as the materials break down.

All of us can help prevent illegal dumping by properly disposing of our unwanted items through legitimate waste management services or donation centers. If you witness an illegal dumping incident, report it to your local authorities right away.

Many commenters expressed disbelief and outrage at the poster's plight.

"I've never understood illegal dumping or littering," one wrote.

Another suggested: "You should put up a yard sign that says, 'If you can read this, my cameras can see your face and your license plate. Take your trash to the dump.'"

A third advised: "Check your cameras for a sensitivity option so you can try to get them to record when there is less motion detected."

By working together to properly dispose of waste and reporting illegal dumping when we see it, we can keep our communities clean and protect our environment for future generations.

Small actions add up to meaningful change.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.