Resident outraged as neighbors cause nightly chaos: 'I can't stand people like this'

A bad neighbor can make your happy home feel like a nightmare. One Reddit user on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating shared their problematic neighbors' behavior, highlighting how people can disregard others and the planet.

"My neighbors keep partying right next to the dumpster every night and leaving their trash," the user said, accompanied by photos of the littered area.

The poster added that the group of men making the mess would hang out in the area at night, drunk and rowdy.

The user added: "I cant stand people like this. THROW AWAY YOUR CRAP!!!!"

Having issues with a neighbor is, unfortunately, a common occurrence. While many of us find community bonds and people to borrow sugar from by way of the people we live near, some are not so lucky.

Bad neighbors have even made climate-friendly home additions nearly impossible. By spraying herbicides through a shared fence, burning trash in the neighborhood, and cutting down native plant gardens, taking care of the planet can be impeded by problematic neighbors.

For the Reddit user struggling with a next-door litterbug, the repercussions of the neighbors' actions are real. As litter can be mistaken as food and consumed by wildlife, or make its way into waterways, polluting them, the stakes are serious.

Luckily, most people are reasonable, and clear communication and boundary setting can lead to positive change in neighborly relations. When these steps prove ineffective, the next best step is to speak to higher-ups in your community who can engage with the issue properly.

Commenters on the post shared their sympathy for the person struggling with messy neighbors.

"Well holy s***, what a hot mess. Prayers for you brother," one user said.

Another commenter made a great point, adding: "Seems like that would be the only advantage of partying next to a dumpster, dispose as you go."

To do your part in keeping the planet healthy, you can take local action. One great way to offset the impact of littering is to participate in community cleanups — you'll be connecting with other environmentally conscious folks while making a positive difference.

