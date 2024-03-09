Garden expert shares the 'real MVP' plants: 'This is the one time you'll actually be happy to see damage on your plants'

These plants are great for pest management, as they protect the main crops from damage.

Pests can wreak havoc in your garden, but there's a simple solution. This TikToker shared a common gardening trick to keep bugs off your crops, and the best part? No pesticides required.

The scoop

The Cottage Peach (@thecottagepeach) shared a gardening tip on TikTok for keeping pests away from your plants: trap crops.

"Trap crops are the real MVP of the garden," she said. "They have one mission: protect your precious crops."

She continues, saying, "[Trap crops] sacrifice themselves to divert those pesky bugs from your broccoli … this is the one time you'll actually be happy to see damage on your plants."

Trap plants, also known as trap crops, are planted alongside main crops to lure pests away. These plants, including marigolds, buckwheat, and mustard, are great for pest management, as they protect the main crops from damage. It's important to note that insects prefer different crops, so trap crops will vary depending on what pest you're dealing with.

How it's helping

Trap plants are a garden-friendly way to keep pests off specific plants. By incorporating trap plants into your garden, you'll avoid buying and using toxic pest management tools such as pesticides.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Studies show that spending time in the garden reduces levels of depression and anxiety. Working in the garden is also good for your physical health, and it's considered a form of exercise.

In addition to mental and physical benefits, you also get to grow and enjoy fruits and vegetables. Growing your own food can help you save money while connecting with nature. If you're eager to begin your own gardening journey, explore our guide on growing your own food.

What everyone's saying

Commenters found the advice valuable, with many sharing their own experiences with companion planting techniques.

"My marigolds have turned into giant bushes and you can't even notice when they're being attacked," one user commented.

Another suggested an extra way to help remove pests, saying: "[Combine] trap crops with native pollinator plants. trap crops bring in the pests and pollinator plants bring in their predators."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.