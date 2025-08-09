Homeowner shares honest opinion after upgrading from outdated appliances: 'Great info'

A homeowner garnered praise online after sharing a detailed, even-handed summary of their household's transition from gas-powered appliances to electric ones.

Posting to the r/diynz subreddit, the homeowner explained that they had replaced their gas-powered cooktop and water heater with electric versions for a variety of reasons, including potential cost savings, health benefits, and environmental concerns.

The original poster noted they were "sharing our experience for those on here considering doing this."

Homeowners increasingly have been transitioning away from gas-powered appliances in favor of electric ones.

According to a 2024 study, 60% of American homes rely at least in part on natural gas, typically for cooking or heating.

However, as awareness has grown about the expense, health risks, and environmental harms for which natural gas appliances are responsible, homeowners and homebuilders have been transitioning to electric options.

Combusting natural gas inside the home, as natural gas stoves do to produce heat for cooking, releases toxic fumes, which can have devastating long-term health effects.

"Gas burning stoves are a main contributor to poor indoor air quality, emitting air pollutants like nitrogen oxides (NOx), which include nitrogen oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and carbon monoxide (CO)," according to WE ACT for Environmental Justice. "Long-term exposure to these pollutants increases the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular illness, including asthma."

The report found that, when a gas stove was in use, indoor concentrations of nitrous dioxide rose to a level that was nearly twice the amount that the Environmental Protection Agency has deemed safe for outdoor exposure among sensitive groups.

Burning natural gas also releases heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere, contributing to rising global temperatures.

While health and environmental concerns are good reasons to transition to electric appliances, many people are choosing to do so for the potential cost savings.

The original poster explained that, by transitioning away from gas-powered appliances, their electricity usage increased by about a third. However, given the cost of natural gas, they estimated that they still are saving roughly $30 per month on utilities.

With these savings, the OP stood to recoup the thousands of dollars of upfront costs over time.

Also, by switching to electric appliances, the OP gave themselves the option of one day using solar panels to power their entire home, something they said they planned on doing.

In addition to swapping out their gas stove for an electric range, the OP also purchased an electric heat pump to replace their gas-powered water heater.

To take electric-powered cooking to the next level, consider upgrading to an induction cooktop.

Redditors thanked the OP for the useful information.

"I'll definitely refer back to this once my appliances are ready for the upgrade," one said.

"Great info, thank you," another added. "We have been thinking about swapping gas to electric, as a precursor to also going solar."

