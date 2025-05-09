These next-gen home appliances run when electricity is the cheapest — and they can slash your utility bills by up to 30%

It's a strategy that can be applied throughout a home with the right tech.

Timing — the very hour you draw power — is an important factor driving utility expenses, according to energy experts. That's why companies such as Harvest have created tech that smartly uses electricity to heat and cool homes at just the right time with huge money-saving benefits. In fact, you can cut your bill by a third with the right equipment and planning.

Better yet, many energy suppliers are incentivizing strategic use, according to EnergySage.

What are time-of-use rates?

These are cheaper costs charged by utilities — typically in the middle of the day — when the grid is full with often abundant, cleaner renewable energy. It makes sense for the supplier to have more people using power at this time instead of during late-day peaks. That's why some utilities promote planned use with better rates when grid demand is low, according to Harvest and EnergySage.

It's sometimes up to five times cheaper to charge your electric vehicle during the day at a discount when off-peak usage is encouraged, for example.

It's a strategy that can be applied throughout a home with the right tech. Nearly three-quarters of household electricity use goes toward heating and cooling air and water, per government statistics.

Can modern appliances take advantage of TOU rates?

EcoPort-marked appliances have devices installed that can "establish network communications" to use energy when the cost is lowest, resulting in steep savings. The innovation is used on water heaters and other appliances, according to a fact sheet about the port.

Oregon, Washington, and California have or are in the process of mandating certified ports on certain appliances. More states are considering rules geared to cut costs and tens of millions of tons of heat-trapping air pollution, per the OpenADR Alliance.

The innovation behind the energy savings

Harvest has a unique way for homeowners to reap savings. Its efficient heat pump leverages cheap TOU electricity to pull warmth from the ambient air, even when it's cold (thank you, science).

A temperature-controlled tank holds heat as hot water until it's needed. The water can provide comfortable showers as well as heat homes thanks to a handler with hydronic coils, maximizing the stored hot water energy. A communications pod organizes the entire system, all per Harvest.

"Basically you're charging a water battery with cheap, clean electricity — but then using it later in the day," per the California company.

Harvest's experts said you can cut your energy bills by up to 30%, and planet-warming emissions by 56 tons over 18 years, with the system. The fumes are linked by NASA to increased severe storm risks, creating more blackouts.

Cala is another heat pump water heater that adjusts its operations to your needs and grid demand, maximizing efficiency and lowering costs. It's all managed with an app. Innovative battery backups are other common units used to store renewable energy at home, often from rooftop solar panels. The juice can be used later or sold back to the grid as part of a virtual power plant.

Most of the inventions qualify for tax breaks. Harvest said total incentives for its system are a bounty, stacking up to $12,000 or more.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.