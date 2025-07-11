Biologist warns about household appliances leaking carcinogenic gases: 'It's reasonable to be concerned about the exposure'

The appliances are so damaging that some cities and states are moving toward trying to limit them.

Household stoves are commonplace in many Americans' homes, but your gas range may be "betraying you," a biologist has warned. Millions of people who are cooking with gas rather than electric may be increasing their risk of cancer, said Dr. Nicholas Verhoeven, citing a recent study.

What's happening?

People with gas stoves are exposing themselves to particles linked to long-term cancer risk, found the study by scientists at Stanford University, Berkeley and other organizations.

One of them is benzene, a carcinogen that also appears in secondhand cigarette smoke. The researchers found it is even emitted when the stove is turned off. According to the World Health Organization, benzene is unsafe at any level, but worse is that the harm continues long after exposure stops.

"Benzene can contribute to cancer decades later," Verhoeven said. "So it's reasonable to be concerned about exposure now to stop the initial harms and protect from future problems."

Why do gas stoves matter?

About 38% of American households, or around 40 million homes, used gas stoves as of 2023. The research is the latest in a string of studies that show the appliances can be harmful. They are also a contributor to climate change-causing carbon emissions.

The study also found that the cancer risk rises where there is less ventilation, such as in apartments. For children, the risk is up to 1.85 times that for adults.

The appliances are so damaging that some cities and states are moving toward trying to limit them. New York state, for example, is considering new rules to add health warning labels to all new gas stoves that are sold.

What can you do about it?

The best solution is to switch to an electric or induction range, said Verhoeven. Induction stoves cook faster and are cheaper to run than conventional ones, and they do not create indoor air hazards.

The Inflation Reduction Act means those in the U.S. can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range through rebates. If that is still not affordable, plug-in induction burners start at just $50.

Verhoeven, meanwhile, pointed to a solution that is simpler still. "If you're stuck with your gas stove, you should always use hood ventilation," he said. "Otherwise, the most effective method is to simply open as many windows as possible."

