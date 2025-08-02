Home cooks shares experiences after upgrading to next-gen kitchen appliances: 'Would never consider returning'

In a forum devoted to induction cooking, one Redditor asked for tips as they eagerly anticipated the delivery of their new induction range. They were met with a lot of enthusiasm from commenters who had upgraded and would not consider anything else.

One said they "would never consider returning to gas."

Advice ranged from pan-purchasing tips to brands and types of appliances to consider, but nearly everyone reported a positive experience in making the switch to induction.

Induction cooking offers a lot of benefits. Some enthusiasts tout a transformational cooking experience, while others focus on safety, cost savings, or eco-friendly energy reduction.

One of the most-loved features is efficiency. Induction stoves use magnetism to heat cookware directly. Water boils about 50% faster than it does on a traditional cooktop. This can be a time saver, and it also makes induction stoves more energy-efficient, which can reduce your bills.

And if you happen to spill something on the surface of an induction stove, it won't burn. You can simply wipe it off, and with no crevices on the flat-top surface, cleanup is much easier.

The superior cooking experience touted by almost all induction stove owners can't be ignored. Temperature control is more precise and heating up to temp is faster, saving you time and energy.

Induction ranges are also safer. The cooktop itself does not get superheated, so burns from the stove are a thing of the past. They can also be purchased as portable units for as little as $50, with sleek installed models costing about the same as conventional electric models and eligible for $840 rebates from the U.S. government.

Induction is also an environmentally friendly cooking option. Harmful pollutants such as methane and benzene that are emitted from gas stoves are not a factor. Induction stoves don't emit pollution. This improves air quality in your home, making it safer to breathe. Induction stoves also keep temps down during hot summer months so your kitchen is cooler, which also reduces the need for air conditioning, resulting in additional energy and cost savings.

Offering an elevated cooking experience that is eco-friendly and saves time and money, induction ranges are an excellent option to consider, and Redditors agreed.

"H*** S*** it heats up a million times faster," one enthusiast declared.

Another shared their story, writing: "We replaced our gas range last year with a KitchenAid induction. We'll never go back."

"Great decision on whatever you get!" someone else said.

