New homeowner met with warnings after sharing options for appliances: 'Will never go back'

Building a home comes with a lot of opportunities to invest in eco-friendly materials and appliances. Buying better products can mean saving thousands of dollars every year.

One homeowner posed a question on the r/Homebuilding subreddit, noting that they are on the appliance-choosing stage of their home build but are unsure about their stove.

"Those who are building houses, are you choosing gas or electric? I am reading mixed articles about the safety of gas stoves (physical safety and chemical release in the air that are considered carcinogenic) and wonder if it is legit?" they wrote.

One user responded, "I was a diehard gas fan. Built a new house and went electric double oven and induction cooktop. Will never go back to gas. Especially in the new well insulated homes. We have an air quality monitor next to our stove and the carbon monoxide never gets above 75ppm. When cooking in our old uninsulated house with gas it would regularly get above 500."

Another shared their experience. "I just ripped out our gas stove, that I loved, due to my kid being diagnosed with asthma. Every time I cooked … she would have an asthma attack. Since we switched she hasn't had a single asthma attack at home."

Induction stoves use less energy, are easier to clean, and distribute heat more evenly. There is also no risk of a gas leak, which does not just happen when a gas stove is in use; gas leakage also occurs when stoves are off.

Gas stoves release a total of 2.6 million tons of methane into the atmosphere, according to the World Economic Forum, the equivalent of 500,000 cars, showing that gas stoves worsen indoor and outdoor air quality.

When you make the switch to an induction stove, be prepared to modify your cooking techniques to adapt to the new even heating. You may also need to change up your cookware, as some will not conduct heat if they are made of glass, clay, or a specific kind of stainless steel.

Switching to an induction stove may have a steep installation cost, but overall, it can lower your utility bills and carbon output for your home.

Upgrading your home — whether with an induction stove, solar panels, or a heat pump water heater — not only improves the health of your household, but it also contributes to a healthier future.

