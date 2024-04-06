Common house and garden plants may be putting your pets at risk — here's what you need to know

When choosing plants for your home and garden, picking the right ones could save you and your pet an unwanted emergency trip to the vet.

Picture this: You're sitting in your living room curled under a blanket, newest binge queued, when you hear it — the distinct sound of your pet getting into something they definitely shouldn't.

Throwing off your blanket, you sprint into the next room to find your furry friend has shamelessly gone through your trash and is now gleefully chowing down on something that was tossed for a reason. After a few slobbery moments, you fish it out of their mouth — crisis averted.

If you're a pet owner, you've likely had a similar experience at one point or another. It's normal; pets explore the world with their senses of smell and taste — sniffing, chewing, and eating whatever they can find.

Unfortunately, this can lead to scary situations for pet owners when their pets unwittingly expose themselves to or consume something hazardous.

As pet owners, it is important to be aware of things that are harmful to pets if consumed. Many pet owners are already aware of common human foods that are toxic to pets, but an equally common, frequently overlooked hazard is plants.

From common household plants to vegetation in your yard and garden — as well as plants given as bouquets or gifts — there are over 700 types of plants dangerous to dogs, cats, and other pets if ingested, according to Almanac.com.

While not a complete list, some of the most common toxic plants to pets that their owners should be aware of include daffodils, morning glory, aloe, lilies, tulips, English ivy, and mistletoe.

That may seem like a daunting task. However, native plants could alleviate some of your stress.

While some can be toxic to pets, there are plenty of perfectly safe options — which are great for the environment, too. Plus, these plants can save you time and money.

Many can survive solely on their region's rainfall, so you won't have to water the plants yourself. Plus, native plant species in your yard can attract and increase the presence of local wildlife and pollinators, which is especially important for endangered critters.

A more extensive list of harmful plants can be found at Almanac.com, and of course, you can reach out to your veterinarian when in doubt.

Signs of toxicity

If you are worried your pet may have been exposed to or consumed something poisonous, watch for common signs of toxicity such as excessive salivation, vomiting, lethargy, rapid breathing, racing or irregular pulse, and cold extremities.



If you notice any of these symptoms in your pet, call your vet or a pet poison control center right away.

Pet poison control centers

Pet Poison Helpline: (855) 764-7661

ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center: (888) 426-4435

