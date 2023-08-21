Homeowner outraged by ongoing issue with their neighbor’s unruly yard: ‘I can’t believe anyone would willingly [do that]’

“They’ll be tough if not impossible to get rid of.”

A Redditor recently found themselves unwillingly entwined with their neighbor’s plants and took to the r/legaladvice subreddit for help.

“My neighbor is planting invasive and [fast-spreading plants on his property. Is there anything I can do legally to stop it?” the user wrote. They then explained that a nearby homeowner started planting kudzu for ground cover only a few feet from the tree line.

“For those unaware Kudzu is a fast growing, invasive vine that spreads like wildfire here in the south,” the Redditor wrote, adding that the neighbor “has also planted Lily of the Valley, which I’m not sure is classified as invasive here but it sure as hell spreads like it is.”

After their HOA said they couldn’t do anything about it because it wasn’t a “major landscaping change,” the exasperated Redditor started searching for legal advice to stop the neighbor from letting plants loose on the neighborhood to the point “they’ll be tough if not impossible to get rid of.”

Invasive plants are a serious cause for concern. They can be extremely damaging to the environments they inhabit as they compete with native species for moisture, sunlight, nutrients, and space. Invasive plants can also lead to a decrease in the overall diversity of plants in the area.

They also damage wildlife habitats, and the U.S. Forest Service reported that invasive plants have contributed to the overall decline of 42% of U.S. endangered and threatened species.

Aside from overtaking landscapes, altering ecosystems, and advancing into new areas at an alarming rate, kudzu also adds to ozone pollution, according to Columbia Climate School.

Lily of the valley is classified as invasive in many areas due to its tendency to form large colonies and its ability to spread at rapid rates, and it is also poisonous to both humans and animals.

With this in mind, commenters shared their support on the post.

“I can’t believe anyone would willingly, purposely plant kudzu,” said one.

“Right?! And I can’t understand how an HOA in the southeastern US wouldn’t see planting kudzu as a ‘major landscaping change.’ Like ok, but wait a month & eat your words,” agreed another, to which this commenter comically added, “Just wait til it swallows a few houses … ”

