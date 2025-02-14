Shopper stunned to find spa-quality gadget at thrift store for just $7: 'It's a game changer on cold morning'

"Of course I am going to take it for that price."

Nothing beats a warm towel coming out of the shower, except maybe scoring a towel warmer for the price of a Starbucks coffee.

In a Reddit post shared to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, one user posted their incredible thrift store find of a towel warmer nearly 97% off the original price.

"My friend and I did a thrift store tour in Boston," the original poster wrote. "Along with some good clothing items like north face jackets and such, I found a towel warmer. This one didn't have a tag… I asked how much… $7!! Of course I am going to take it for that price (and it worked of course)."

The images show a stunning white towel warmer in great condition. For a towel warmer that is normally $200, this is an absolute steal.

"As yall can tell, I'm wicked excited to use it!!"

"I would become so spoiled if I had that in my life!" one jealous commenter wrote. "No more cold air or towel after a toasty shower. Now it's a toasty towel after a toasty shower."

While $200 is a steep price for a brand-new towel warmer, that's one of the beauties of thrifting: finding unwanted items for cheap. Thrifting can help you save money on luxuries like this towel warmer and even on everyday items like clothes and cookware. Thrifters have found incredible items from second-hand stores, from unused work boots and luxury sweaters to coffee machines and couches, all for much less than you would get for new ones.

Thrifting, which generates over $53 billion each year for millions of Americans, as noted by Capital One Shopping, helps reduce waste as well. According to Earth.org, we waste nearly 101 million tons of textile waste each year.

By thrifting, we can reduce the demand for new items, lowering the production of goods and the dangerous pollution that comes from that, as well as keeping items out of landfills, which add to air and water pollution and contribute to climate-driven weather events.

According to Retail Dive, if everyone in the U.S. bought one item secondhand instead of new, we could "lower CO2 emissions by more than 2 billion pounds, equal to taking 76 million cars off the road for a day, and save some 23 billion gallons of water and 4 billion kilowatt-hours of energy."

All that good work comes along with building an at-home spa for just $7.

"Good find! So jealous!" wrote one commenter.

"I found a similar model about a year ago," another commenter wrote. "It's a game changer on cold mornings!!"

