Home cook reveals genius way to reuse leftover jar lids for everyday storage: 'I grew up with this'

If you've ever wished for more kitchen space or just a way to make your pantry feel less chaotic, one home chef and Reddit user has a super-easy and modern-looking fix.

It's not some fancy organizing system or expensive set of matching containers, but a clever reuse of something most people already have lying around: old jars.

The Reddit user shared their homemade solution in the r/Upcycling subreddit, and the setup is simple, smart, and easy to get done in a short amount of time. By attaching jar lids to the underside of a shelf, they've created a row of upside-down storage jars that are easy to see, grab, and put back in place.

The jars hold everything from cereal to nails, and the whole thing looks surprisingly tidy.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

The post, titled "This is how I store my muesli," shows multiple glass jars hanging from the bottom of a wooden board. Some are filled with dry goods, another with nails for a project or impromptu hanging of a picture frame (still chaotic, but in an organized way).

In the comments, the original poster explained how it works: "The lid is screwed to the board. Important: there must always be 2 screws, otherwise the lid will turn when you try to unscrew it." No magnets, no glue — just jars, screws, and a drill.

It's a simple project that doesn't require much time or money to pull off, and it can work in all kinds of spaces, from a kitchen to a garage.

How it's helping

This kind of setup makes it easy to stay organized and avoid clutter, especially in smaller spaces. And because it uses materials you already have, it cuts down on the need to buy more stuff. For people trying to save money while getting organized, reusing containers instead of buying storage systems can offer a noticeable difference, especially over time.

It's also a practical way to reduce household waste. Americans throw out millions of tons of glass containers or packaging every year, and according to the Environmental Protection Agency, a large portion of those never get recycled. Upcycling just a few of those items, even something as basic as an empty food jar, can help ease pressure on landfills and keep waste from making its way into waterways.

There are other ways to reuse everyday packaging, whether it's turning glass bottles into planters or rethinking how we store things in our homes. Repurposing containers and packaging has become a go-to approach for many people looking to cut down on waste without overhauling their lifestyle.

There are programs for those who would like to begin their decluttering and repurposing journey, like Trashie, GotSneakers, and ThredUp, that offer ways to send in unwanted items like old shoes, clothes, or product containers for reuse, resale, or recycling, which keeps useful materials in circulation longer and out of the trash.

What everyone's saying

"Ah yes, the three main food groups. Caffeine, grains, and nails," one person wrote.

"Ok stupid question but do you store your muesli in your workshop or the nails in the kitchen?" another joked.

"I grew up with this, did it myself for decades!" one person wrote. "Love it in the kitchen, OP!"

