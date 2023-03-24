Lucky shopper explains how they found a ‘rare’ Tom Ford suit jacket for just $19: ‘It fits perfectly’

“Thinking now that a tailor might have been able to redo the seam…”

A Reddit user has shared an impressive thrift store find: a Tom Ford sports jacket that cost less than $20.

In a recent post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a Reddit user shows off their latest thrift store treasure: a jacket made by Tom Ford that looks like it fits perfectly, and it cost the user only $19. The user purchased the sports jacket at Value Village, which has more than 300 locations across the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The key to the deal was the pants that came with the jacket. “The pants were with it,” the user explains in a comment. “They had a massive tear in the back, so I got it half price. I am kicking myself because they threw out the pants. Thinking now that a tailor might have been able to redo the seam … I will definitely be getting it fitted!”

Other users have shared incredible thrifting finds on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit as well, showing off everything from furniture to valuable vinyl records to kitchen supplies.

Thrifting helps the environment — and saves you money — by reducing our consumption of new products, instead giving us an easy way to give used and unwanted items a second life. By buying used goods and participating in the circular economy, we prevent perfectly useful products from unnecessarily wasting away in landfills, where they contribute to the dangerous overheating of our planet.

Other users shared their enthusiasm for the jacket in the comment section of the post.

“Looks pretty close to perfect too. Spend the $50 and get it done just right, that’s a keeper,” one user comments.

“Looks like it fits great! Rare find,” another user says.

“Wow, it fits perfectly! Congrats!” a third user writes in a comment.

