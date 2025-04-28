Cat owner shares 'genius' idea using item that usually winds up in the trash: 'Love this'

If you have cats, you likely know that all of their litter, food, treats, and toys can take a toll on your wallet. Luckily, there are plenty of tips on how to save money while keeping your pet happy. One cat owner showed how she turned trash into a way to entertain her three pets for hours.

The scoop

Ngc.trio (@ngc.trio) is a cat owner who shares content about her pets on TikTok.

In the clip, viewers can see two rolls taped to the floor, with cats gleefully pawing at them as they try to get some tasty treats. After a few tries, both cats are successful in getting access to these morsels. The process repeats a few times, with each cat getting a snack.

To try this out, you really only need a couple of empty paper rolls and some tape. This creator appears to be using packing tape, but any tape should work. However, depending on your cat, you may need to look for tape with more sticking power than something like Scotch tape.

How it's helping

Pets can be a great joy for many people, but the associated costs of vet visits, supplies, and food can add up quickly. Tips like this can help show you more ways to keep your pet happy and healthy while saving money on toys. Plus, you can keep a few things out of the landfill.

According to The Edwardsville Intelligencer, "the U.S. uses more than 2.6 billion miles of toilet paper in a year. … 31.1 million trees are needed each year to keep Americans clean."

Deforestation is a major issue all over the world. The World Wildlife Fund wrote: "In 2023, the world lost nearly 16 million acres of forest — an area bigger than West Virginia. … The primary causes of forest degradation are logging activities, livestock grazing, and the construction of roads." Loss of these forests is a loss of habitat and can have a significant impact on the planet's warming.

"Trees are some of the planet's most important warehouses of carbon, absorbing the element from the air via photosynthesis, and storing it in their leaves, roots and trunks," reported the United Nations Environment Programme. Deforestation means that not only are we losing these incredible absorptive powers, but the carbon these trees contain is also released during the process.

What everyone's saying

The video garnered some positive feedback.

