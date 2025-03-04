Pet owner shares budget-friendly trick to keep cats happy and healthy: 'Great idea'

This hack can help you save money on expensive cat toys.

A TikTok user has shared a fun and sustainable way to keep your cat entertained, healthy, and active — and it only takes a few materials.

The scoop

A TikTok user named Kit Kat the Kitty Kat (@kit.kat.kitty.kat) shared a short but fun video of their cat playing with a makeshift kitty toy made from nothing more than a toilet paper roll and some tape.

"Just take a paper towel roll, make some holes and tape the ends. BOOM. Entertained and happy cat. We got to do our part for our furry friends to stay healthy and be with us as long as possible cause we all need a friend," the TikTok post read.

The video showcases their black cat playing with the toy. It seems quite happy with it, pushing it around and playing with it.

How it's helping

Finding ways to recycle is always a good choice for protecting the environment. This hack, in particular, can help you save money on expensive cat toys (which, let's be honest, your cat might not even like anyway) and find a use for materials you may have otherwise thrown into a recycling bin.

Keeping your cat on the move and playful can also help ensure they are active and healthy, supporting a long, happy life.

Recycling is all about reuse, not just giving things away, and TCD's guide can help you make sure you know the best options available to you in your state.

Several organizations can also help you find the best recycling options for your materials, including clothes, electronics, shoes, and more.

Our additional guide on the best ways to declutter your space of materials you are not using or no longer need can also help you find the most affordable options, saving money and giving those old electronics or clothes a new home.

When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you? Cost 💰 Brand name 💅 Ingredients 🧪 Packaging 📦 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

Users responded to the hack with mostly positive assessments, finding it convenient, affordable, and fun. It allowed them to reuse materials while keeping their cats entertained.

"Great idea!" one user said.

"My cats only accept non cat toys as toys," another chimed in.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



