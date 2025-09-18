Homeowner reveals why you shouldn't throw out certain product wrappers: 'I thought I was the only one who did this'

Plenty of commenters chimed in with their own hacks.

One person's trash is another person's, well, trash holder.

A Reddit user has sparked a wave of appreciation for a surprisingly simple waste-reducing hack: turning toilet paper packaging into garbage bags.

On r/Anticonsumption, they explained how local rules banning single-use plastics inspired them to get creative. Since their family now shops with reusable bags, they no longer have a steady supply of plastic grocery bags for trash.

Their clever solution was carefully opening up the thin plastic that toilet paper comes wrapped in and repurposing it as a liner.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They're a little more tricky to tie, but so far so good!" the Redditor wrote.

The post quickly resonated with others who are looking for easy ways to cut back on waste and save some cash along the way. After all, every reused package is one less garbage bag that needs to be purchased.

In 2018, 4.2 million tons of plastic bags, sacks and wraps (which includes shrink wrap) were generated in the U.S., according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Of those produced, 3.04 million tons were ultimately landfilled.

When consigned to these trash heaps, plastic won't degrade for years, and all the while it will leach harmful chemicals into the soil and groundwater.

Furthermore, landfills are significant sources of methane, a gas that has a greater planet-warming potential than carbon dioxide. Every item kept from these sites can help avoid further air pollution.

Toilet paper products are proving to be a surprisingly fertile ground for creativity. Beyond the outer packaging, people have used the cardboard rolls for jewelry storage, hidden treat toys for dogs, and even cord organizers to tidy up desks.

Plenty of commenters chimed in with their own hacks and validation.

"Ha, I thought I was the only one who did this," one person wrote.

Another added, "Bread bags are excellent for scooping cat litter or grabbing dog poop!"

