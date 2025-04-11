  • Home Home

Woman shares brilliant hack to reuse old toilet paper rolls: 'Never thought of this'

by James Anthony Bell III
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Jewelry boxes may rarely be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of ways to be sustainable and help the environment. However, a woman on TikTok saw the opportunity to share an easy and efficient way to store your best jewelry. 

The scoop

FastDIY (@fastdiy) shared a simple method for using used-up paper towels or toilet paper rolls and creating a neat and compact box to store jewelry.

@fastdiy Creative Handmade Project Ideas #CraftProjects #InspoDIY #DIYCrafts #CreativeDecor #HandmadeIdeas #HomeDIY ♬ Walking Around - Instrumental Version - Eldar Kedem

The video shows her using four toilet paper rolls and lining them up in a small, rectangular cardboard container. She then folds a golden cloth over the slits between the rolls to make a nice mat, before placing several bits of jewelry across each, lined up like a jewelry box.

"Never thought of this," one comment read. 

How it's helping

Finding ways to repurpose and reuse old items throughout your home is one of the best ways to both avoid clutter and ensure your items don't end up in a landfill. This hack is a great use of space and a great example of repurposing old materials. Paper towel or toilet paper rolls especially can be bad for the environment if not recycled or left to waste in a landfill.

It can be quick and easy to get started repurposing, and The Cool Down's guide can help you find the cheapest options to both save space and money. Several organizations also provide rewards or incentives to declutter your home in ways like this.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Being aware of recycling options in your local area can also help you stay up to date on what you can and cannot recycle and what your limits are for your state or locale.

At least 10 states even offer programs to pay you back for recycling certain items. Check the TCD Guide on the best recycling options to learn more.  

What everyone's saying

Most everyone who reacted to the poster had positive things to say, highlighting the creativity and efficient use of materials in saving space and money.

"It's gonna take one month to user four paper rolls," one comment read, adding, "I'm joking, I love this idea."

