Homeowner shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Never realized how great these things were'

Toilet rolls can be surprisingly versatile. One homeowner shared how they reuse theirs, and it's surprisingly easy.

The scoop

A homeowner has shared an easy and useful way to reuse toilet rolls in a post on the subreddit r/woodstoving, a thread dedicated to all things wood stoves.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner demonstrated, with a picture, an easy way to turn old toilet paper or paper towel rolls into DIY firestarters using chainsaw shavings. The innovative idea involved cutting the tubes into smaller pieces, folding the ends over, and stuffing the inside with the chainsaw shavings to help get a fire going.

This useful trick received a lot of comments, with one person writing, "Never realized how great these things were til we camped a few weeks ago."

How it's helping

Making your own firestarters can save money and reduce waste by repurposing materials you would normally throw away, such as dryer lint, leftover candle wax, cardboard, or paper. Instead of buying commercial firestarters, which can be expensive and often come in plastic packaging, you can create your own effective firestarters at little to no expense.

This cuts down on household waste and single-use packaging, and also allows you to customize the size for your needs, ensuring you use only what's necessary. Using homemade firestarters is also a great way to avoid chemical additives often found in store-bought versions, making them more environmentally friendly while turning everyday scraps into a practical resource.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

There are lots of ways to reuse common household waste and packaging to help you save money and avoid buying expensive alternatives. For example, old toilet rolls make great DIY seed starters, and old sauce jars can be repurposed into ice coffee cups with relative ease.

If you can't reuse your waste, then looking into recycling programs can help reduce the amount of trash that ends up in landfills. Some organizations will even reward you for recycling your old things, such as clothes and electronics, so it's worth knowing where to send them.

What everyone's saying

Lots of commenters shared their ways of making firestarters from household waste.

"I do this, but with dryer lint in lieu of wood shavings," wrote one commenter.

While another added, "One thing that has worked fantastically for me and has been, by far, the easiest to make is ripped up egg cartons saturated in oil."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.