Mom reveals shockingly easy beauty hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Have to try this'

Beautifully curled hair doesn't have to strain your budget or contribute to household waste.

Style and beauty influencers are getting creative with hairstyling and reusing everyday landfill items instead of throwing them in the trash.

The scoop

In a viral video, TikToker Jordan Pulsipher (@jord.puls) shared her hack for curling hair with leftover toilet paper cores.

The North Carolina-based mom of three kids saved the empty rolls for weeks and tried using them instead of her usual velcro rollers.

"So easy to take out!" Jordan wrote in the video's caption. "So much volume!"

After removing the toilet paper cores, she shakes out her curls, sprays them to set the style, and smiles, pleased with the result.

How it's helping

Jordan is one of many social influencers who has discovered how useful old toilet paper cores are.

Other TikTokers have also highlighted how effective they can be for hairstyling. Meanwhile, people share their hacks online for using toilet paper cores to make DIY cat toys, gardening seed starters, and household organizers.

These clever hacks are inspiring because they help people save money and produce less waste, resulting in a cleaner, more sustainable life.

By using common throwaway items such as toilet paper cores, you can avoid spending money on brand-new items that require substantial resources to produce. You can also help prevent the overcrowding of our landfills and protect oceans from pollution.

Instead of rushing out to buy new beauty and household products, you can live a budget-friendly and environmentally responsible life by understanding your recycling options, selling your old clothes, and repurposing containers and packaging as much as possible.

What everyone's saying

Jordan's followers loved her toilet paper core idea for hairstyling and shared their appreciation in the comment section.

"Have to try this," one user said.

"So cute," another wrote.

Someone else shared, "Okay, you are the hair queen!"

