Woman shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'This is actually genius'

Gone are the days of constantly losing bobby pins and hair ties or finding them lying all around your house, thanks to a simple organizational hack from TikTok user Home Reimagined (@home_reimagined).

By simply storing bobby pins and rubber bands on a used toilet paper roll, you can save money on expensive bathroom organizing systems and reduce waste by using something you already have around the house.

The scoop

In the video, the OP shows followers how they place bobby pins around the end of an empty toilet paper roll and wrap hair ties around the other end to store them neatly. It's so simple it only takes eight seconds to demonstrate.

"Easy, cheap, and simple," they write of the hack in the video's caption.

How it's helping

Ubiquitous hair accessories like bobby pins and hair ties are so easy to misplace, but specialized bathroom organizers hardly seem worth the expense for these small items. This hack can help you save money, stay organized, and always have a hair tie when you need one.

The simplicity of the hack also helps consumers get into a mindset of reusing what they have on hand, reducing waste in overcrowded landfills that contributes to Earth's overheating and diminishing the likelihood of trash reaching our oceans. Others use toilet paper rolls to store cords, start seeds for their garden, and even make festive fire starters.

If hacks like these inspire you to find more ways to upcycle or recycle items you already have around your house, there are many organizations dedicated to helping consumers sustainably swap their used clothes, responsibly recycle old electronics, and earn money while they're at it.

It turns out there are plenty of ways to responsibly recycle the majority of your unwanted household items if you know where to go.

What everyone's saying

A hack so simple might not seem earth-shattering, but it's an easy and effective way to store small hair accessories. The OP's followers seem to agree.

"I use those to hold my scrunchies in a drawer. So much nicer," one user commented.

"This is actually genius," another chimed in.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



