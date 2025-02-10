  • Home Home

Woman shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'This is actually genius'

"Easy, cheap, and simple."

by Frederica Kolwey
"Easy, cheap, and simple."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Gone are the days of constantly losing bobby pins and hair ties or finding them lying all around your house, thanks to a simple organizational hack from TikTok user Home Reimagined (@home_reimagined).

By simply storing bobby pins and rubber bands on a used toilet paper roll, you can save money on expensive bathroom organizing systems and reduce waste by using something you already have around the house.

The scoop

In the video, the OP shows followers how they place bobby pins around the end of an empty toilet paper roll and wrap hair ties around the other end to store them neatly. It's so simple it only takes eight seconds to demonstrate.

@home_reimagined Hacks for keeping your bobby pins and hair ties organized! 💇‍♀️ Grab an old toilet paper roll, slide all your bobby pins and hair clips onto it and then add hair ties around the base too! 🥳 Easy, cheap, and simple organization hacks! ✨Like this post & Follow for more simple organization tips, home hacks, cleaning hacks, and more! ✨ #cheaporganization #budgetorganization #organizationhacks #organizedlife #hairorganization #beautyorganization ♬ espresso sabrina - celebs media

"Easy, cheap, and simple," they write of the hack in the video's caption. 

How it's helping

Ubiquitous hair accessories like bobby pins and hair ties are so easy to misplace, but specialized bathroom organizers hardly seem worth the expense for these small items. This hack can help you save money, stay organized, and always have a hair tie when you need one.

The simplicity of the hack also helps consumers get into a mindset of reusing what they have on hand, reducing waste in overcrowded landfills that contributes to Earth's overheating and diminishing the likelihood of trash reaching our oceans. Others use toilet paper rolls to store cords, start seeds for their garden, and even make festive fire starters.

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

If hacks like these inspire you to find more ways to upcycle or recycle items you already have around your house, there are many organizations dedicated to helping consumers sustainably swap their used clothes, responsibly recycle old electronics, and earn money while they're at it.

It turns out there are plenty of ways to responsibly recycle the majority of your unwanted household items if you know where to go.

What everyone's saying

A hack so simple might not seem earth-shattering, but it's an easy and effective way to store small hair accessories. The OP's followers seem to agree.

What motivates you to wash your clothes in cold water?

Saves money 💰

Saves energy 🌎

Gentler on clothes 👕

I wash my clothes in hot water 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I use those to hold my scrunchies in a drawer. So much nicer," one user commented.

"This is actually genius," another chimed in.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x