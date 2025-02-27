Cat owner shares amazingly simple homemade toy using old toilet paper rolls: 'This is genius'

"A simple DIY cat enrichment toy doesn't need to be fancy to enrich your cat with new puzzles."

You can buy all the fancy toys for your cat, but it will often prefer a box over the toy. One TikToker offered a great DIY solution for creating a fun, interactive toy for your furry baby.

The scoop

Sara Dokter (@saradokter) posted a video of her orange cat playing with the toy she created herself.

She says: "All you need is a box and some toilet paper rolls."

Sara uses a Ziploc box and places several rolls inside. Then her orange kitty goes to get the rolls out.

She says: "A simple DIY cat enrichment toy doesn't need to be fancy to enrich your cat with new puzzles. If an orange cat can do it, so can yours!"

How it's helping

Cat toys can be expensive. And many cats prefer finding their toys from around the house. Hair ties seem to be more fun to flip around than the soft toy you purchased for them. So, reusing things around your home can save you money.

It's also a great way to customize the toy for your cat. If you know how your cat likes to play, you can tailor it for that specific purpose. Imagine the joy you can feel when your cat has fun with the toy you created.

Unfortunately, even though cat toys are labeled, they can be toxic. According to Dezi & Roo, "the Ecology Center's Healthy Stuff project found that 45% of pet products had detectable levels of hazardous toxins." Many of these toys contain heavy metals, lead, mercury, bisphenol A, and formaldehyde because of mass production.

These materials also harm the environment since metals can't break down.

Earth.org also noted that "pet products generate approximately 300 million pounds of plastic waste in North America alone."

While that number includes other pet supplies, toys contribute to it, and repurposing household items also prevents them from ending up in landfills. When you create your own toy, you can choose safe materials for your pet.

According to Green Match, landfills emit a potent gas called methane, which contributes to the warming of the planet. Landfills also contaminate soil and water.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTok users were pretty excited about this DIY cat toy.

One user said: "Brilliant!"

Another commented: "This is GENIUS!"

