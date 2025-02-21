Beauty lover shares 'genius' hack to achieve a bouncy blowout using old toilet paper rolls: 'I need to try this!'

A professional blowout will cost you anywhere from $50 to $275.

A professional blowout will cost you anywhere from $50 to $275, based on the hair salon you choose and your hair type.

But one TikTok influencer found a way to achieve a perfectly smooth and beautiful look for cheap while reusing a common throw-away item in your house.

The scoop

In a viral TikTok video, Sarah Jacobson (@sarahhh0098) shared her hack for using old toilet rolls to create a stunning blowout.

In the video, she demonstrates how to dry and curl sections of hair before rolling them up with empty toilet paper tubes. The tubes are the perfect size for creating flowing waves with her long hair, using minimal effort or products.

"I let my intrusive thoughts win and had to try this," Sarah wrote in the video's caption.

After rolling her hair into the tubes, she releases the curls and applies a finishing spray to set the style.

How it's helping

Sarah's bouncy blowout hack is helpful because it encourages people to DIY their hair routines and save money on costly salon services.

Her hack also utilizes old toilet paper rolls that may have otherwise ended up in the trash. Toilet paper rolls work well to create a wavy, long hairstyle without getting stuck in the strands or requiring a new hair equipment purchase.

In addition to creating DIY hair rollers, you can reuse toilet paper rolls to make seed-starting pots and for plant propagation in your garden.

Every practical item you reuse keeps it out of a landfill while saving you time and money to shop for brand-new consumer goods.

This sustainable habit offsets the waste generated by using approximately 141 rolls of toilet paper annually. It also makes your beauty routine cleaner and greener each time you get ready for a new day.

Once you've used up all your reused toilet paper rolls or no longer need them, you can recycle them to reduce your contribution to the landfill.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers loved Sarah's toilet paper roll hair styling hack and couldn't wait to try it on their own hair.

"Nice!!! I need to try this!" one TikTok user commented.

Another TikToker complimented Sarah's curls: "They turned out amazing!!"

Someone else wrote, "Now this is genius and so helpful to avoid consuming more things!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



