Cleaning expert reveals how to remove stubborn stuck-on grime from your kitchen sink: ‘I do this all the time’

We’ll always stan a good cleaning hack, especially when it means we don’t have to use harsh chemicals in our kitchens. Alissa of @home.and.chaos has a new one for us, showing off the powerful degreasing properties of baking soda, vinegar, and a little lemon.

The scoop

Your sink is going to be sparkling after this helpful hack, and you probably have all the supplies you need at home already.

Alissa’s hack is truly simple. All you need to do is start with a wet sink, sprinkle in some baking soda, then add some distilled vinegar. This mixture will bubble and foam, getting rid of any tricky stuck-on grease and gunk lingering in your sink.

After letting that mixture sit for around 10 minutes, Alissa then goes in with half of a lemon.

“Take half a lemon and use it like your scrubber,” she says. “It’s going to make this amazing smelling degreaser — gets rid of grime and dirt.”

That’s seriously how simple it is.

How it’s helping

Let’s face it, lemons are a lot cheaper than the endless bottles of cleaning products on store shelves.

But this cleaning tip also cuts down on the amount of chemicals in your home and in our water supply. According to lung.org, the chemicals released from cleaning products can cause chronic respiratory problems, allergic reactions, and headaches. Not to mention, some cleaning combos can have seriously dangerous results.

But it’s not just good for your health. When cleaning things like our sinks or tubs, all those chemicals get washed down the drain. And common cleaning components, like phosphorus and nitrates, can’t be filtered out in water treatment facilities, leaving them to end up in our waterways.

What everyone’s saying

People were thrilled with this simple yet effective cleaning trick, with some already knowing the tried-and-true method.

“Seriously the best cleaning hack around 🙌” one person wrote.

“I do this all the time and it really does work great!” another added.

Others were excited to give it a go: “Oooh I need to try this, I bet it smells good!”

