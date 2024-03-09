Woman shares surprisingly simple, two-ingredient cleaning concoction for sparkling floors: 'It does wonders'

"I just tried this and I really like the way this turned out!"

There are numerous easy, cost-effective, and sustainable ways to make cleaners using products likely already in your home. TikToker Allison (@allisonscleanin) showcased this by sharing a cleaner that requires only two ingredients: white vinegar and water.

"Let's keep it simple, baby," she says.

The scoop

In a video, Allison explains that white vinegar can be used for many things, but for this hack specifically, she uses it to clean her floors.

She pours half a cup of vinegar per gallon of hot water into a bucket, suggesting that if the smell bothers you, adding some essential oils to the mix can be nice. If you have buildup on your floors from a previous product, she recommends adding just a little bit of baking soda to the mixture.

This mixture gives a great shine to any floor, she adds, and it's all-natural.

Allison also notes that the cleaner serves as a mild disinfectant or sanitizer that kills bacteria such as E. coli, salmonella, and listeria. However, when killing viruses like influenza and COVID-19, users are better off using a different disinfectant.

How it's helping

Many household cleaners contain potentially toxic chemicals, and average handling exposes users to almost 20 pounds of these chemicals per year. Additionally, according to Tiny Waste, these ingredients cause problems when washed down the sink and into our waterways, where they can be hazardous to aquatic species.

On top of that, household cleaners often come in plastic containers, contributing to the waste we create. When plastic waste is not recycled, incinerated, or kept in a sealed landfill, it becomes an environmental pollutant, according to Our World In Data.



Each year, 1 to 2 million tons of plastic enter the world's oceans. Luckily, there are cheap alternatives to many popular cleaning products that can save money and reduce plastic usage around the home while being just as effective and often safer.

One TikToker uses only baking soda and vinegar to clean his baking sheets, while another substitutes bleach with white vinegar for whiter, fluffier towels. The options and opportunities to get creative with natural cleaners are seemingly endless.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers filled Allison's comments with praise for the hack, as well as clarifying questions.

"Thank you!!!" said one user. "I just tried this and I really like the way this turned out! I added lemon essential oil."

"My mom has always used cider vinegar and water on our floors," commented another. "It does wonders!"

