Shopper stunned after discovering contents inside golf bag found at Goodwill: 'I feel like I won the lottery'

An avid golfer got the deal of their life after discovering a full Titleist set worth thousands of dollars at Goodwill, which they snagged for only $118.

"At first, I only noticed the driver, because most of the time, bags are full of random clubs. Then a couple of other guys came up next to me when I realized it was a full Titleist set," wrote the OP in the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls. "I've never put something in my cart and booked it to the checkout line so fast."

From designer surfboards to cult-classic culinary supplies, the Reddit community is filled with those finding resold, cheap, and like-new supplies that allow their hobbies to thrive. As a bonus, these supplies are resold at a fraction of the cost so that shoppers can pursue their interests without sacrificing their income.

"All of the grips are Golf Pride and have very little wear," the Redditor shared about their new set. "The wedges need a bit of cleanup but overall everything is in better condition than my starter set."

They explained that the set is perfect for them to continue practicing their newfound love of golfing.

Sports equipment is said to make a sizable impact on the environment. From balls to nets to paddles, equipment often ends up in landfills or in oceans, where it slowly degrades into microplastics. These microplastics, along with the chemicals that get released, directly harm wildlife and contaminate the environment.

Additionally, the production of brand-new sports equipment facilitates a substantial amount of planet-warming pollution. For all of these reasons, looking for sporting gear secondhand is an excellent way to keep the planet healthier and the environment cleaner.

Driving the Green, which seeks to bring about greener initiatives within the golfing industry, highlighted the need for consumer awareness when purchasing golfing materials.

They explained: "As golfers, and as an industry, we have an opportunity to educate ourselves on the issue of plastics and take action to do something about it. Becoming more informed can help us change our daily habits by building awareness of the products we buy and use every day."

In purchasing a new set of golf clubs from the thrift store, the OP is supporting the circular economy, mitigating the endless production of sports equipment, and ultimately, saving lots of money.

Other golfers in the subreddit were pleased with the OP's find.

"Christmas definitely came early this year!" one wrote.

"I feel like I won the lottery," OP agreed.

