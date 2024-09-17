Shopper shares photo of golf clubs purchased at thrift store for unbelievable price: 'That's a very good deal'

Trying out a new hobby like knitting or sewing can be a fun new way to spend time, but acquiring all of the equipment can be an expensive endeavor. One thrifter reminded us that you can often find deals on your new pastime.

One shopper brought their thrifted find to the Reddit community, showing off a set of golf clubs. The included photo shows a bag and 10 golf clubs, and the caption reads: "$38 for a set of Nike irons/woods, 2 Taylormade drivers, 3 putters, and a bag."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Buying pre-loved items is an incredible way to save money while being more eco-friendly.

A single new golf club costs anywhere from $50 to $800, according to golfing website Stix, and the Nike club shown can be purchased on eBay for around $40. Getting a whole set of clubs for less than the cost of one is an incredible steal. If a whole set of clubs costs at least $250, this person got more than an 80% discount.



Giving items new life can also keep them out of landfills and reduce their environmental impact. Research from OsloMet in Norway found that increasing the longevity of everyday items would decrease their environmental impact and slow down the churn of phenomena like fast fashion and planned obsolescence.

Thrift shopping has taken off in recent years for several reasons, including the rising cost of living and people's interest in making environmentally friendly choices.

According to online thrift store ThredUp, "42% of consumers believe the government should take legislative action to help promote sustainable fashion." This is just an indication that shopping sustainably and secondhand is more than just a trend, it is congruent with consumer values.

Thrifters on Reddit were impressed with the original poster's find.

One person wrote: "That's a very good deal!"

Another Redditor said: "Score! Nice pickup, I always look for clubs at the thrift." In response to that comment, the OP said: "End of snow bird season in South Florida is always great for golf clubs."

