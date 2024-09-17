  • Home Home

Shopper shares photo of golf clubs purchased at thrift store for unbelievable price: 'That's a very good deal'

"Score!"

by Kelsey Kovner
"Score!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Trying out a new hobby like knitting or sewing can be a fun new way to spend time, but acquiring all of the equipment can be an expensive endeavor. One thrifter reminded us that you can often find deals on your new pastime. 

One shopper brought their thrifted find to the Reddit community, showing off a set of golf clubs. The included photo shows a bag and 10 golf clubs, and the caption reads: "$38 for a set of Nike irons/woods, 2 Taylormade drivers, 3 putters, and a bag."

"Score!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Buying pre-loved items is an incredible way to save money while being more eco-friendly.

A single new golf club costs anywhere from $50 to $800, according to golfing website Stix, and the Nike club shown can be purchased on eBay for around $40. Getting a whole set of clubs for less than the cost of one is an incredible steal. If a whole set of clubs costs at least $250, this person got more than an 80% discount. 


💡Make money recycling your old stuff


Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered.

Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags.

GET PAID

Trashie | Take Back Bag

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Giving items new life can also keep them out of landfills and reduce their environmental impact. Research from OsloMet in Norway found that increasing the longevity of everyday items would decrease their environmental impact and slow down the churn of phenomena like fast fashion and planned obsolescence

Thrift shopping has taken off in recent years for several reasons, including the rising cost of living and people's interest in making environmentally friendly choices.

Watch now: This company helps you earn rewards through your unwanted clothing

According to online thrift store ThredUp, "42% of consumers believe the government should take legislative action to help promote sustainable fashion." This is just an indication that shopping sustainably and secondhand is more than just a trend, it is congruent with consumer values. 

Thrifters on Reddit were impressed with the original poster's find. 

One person wrote: "That's a very good deal!"

Another Redditor said: "Score! Nice pickup, I always look for clubs at the thrift." In response to that comment, the OP said: "End of snow bird season in South Florida is always great for golf clubs."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x