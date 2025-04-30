Thrilled shopper shares photos after making once-in-a-lifetime discovery at Goodwill: 'I'm so happy for you'

"It will come when you're least expecting it!"

A savvy shopper struck gold at their local thrift store. Shared to r/ThriftStoreHauls, the OP's pics of their (almost) new fiery red Le Creuset Dutch oven had commenters bursting with pride — and a little envy.

"It finally happened for meee!" the OP exclaimed, showing off the high-end cookware they bought for a mere $19.99 at Goodwill.

They've got every reason to be psyched. Le Creuset cookware normally goes for hundreds of dollars. One 5.5-quart Dutch oven, which is slightly smaller than the OP's, costs $500. That's 96% off the original price. At a regular store, that kind of sale would be unreal.

"20 buck banger!" one commenter said. "You're gonna cook so many amazing things in that for so long."

You might be a bit doubtful, but it's true. Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to trade cost for quality. Other thrifters have found designer cashmere sweaters and functioning PlayStation 5s at their local consignment shops, for example. You seriously never know what you're going to find.

Another commenter congratulated them, saying, "I'm patiently waiting for my time."

The OP gave them some encouragement: "It will come when you're least expecting it!"

They're 100% right. It can take a little while to find quality secondhand goods, but when you do, it'll be worth every minute spent.

That's because thrifting isn't just a great way to score deals. It's also a great way to help the planet. Most cookware, appliances, and other such durable goods end up in landfills, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. By buying these goods secondhand, you give them a new home that doesn't pollute the environment. It's a win-win.

"One of the biggest thrills about thrifting is finding treasures like this!" one commenter replied. "I'm so happy for you!"

