Gardener distraught after learning dangerous truth about backyard feature: 'I feel so sad'

After five years of composting, a home gardener was shocked to discover that their soil — and their food — could have been contaminated with toxic chemicals.

In a post on r/gardening, a Reddit user shared their dismay upon finding out that using old car tires as compost bins was unsafe. They had been composting in the tires and using the compost to grow fruits and vegetables such as melons, tomatoes, and bananas.

After learning that tires can release harmful chemicals into soil, they worried that the "organic" food they'd been eating might not have been safe at all.

"I feel so sad, thinking how all that time when I felt I was eating healthy and organic produce I was also getting my body poisoned," the original poster wrote.

Studies support what the OP discovered: Using old tires in soil can harm both plants and people. Even small amounts of tire pieces reduced plant growth and increased toxicity after six months, according to one study.

Moreover, tires contain heavy metals, plastics, and other potentially toxic compounds, per another study. These can leach into soil and be absorbed by plants, ending up in the food we eat and posing health risks.

Like old tires, rubber mulch that's often sold for landscaping poses risks too. It can release toxins into soil and burn under the sun, and it isn't as effective at suppressing weeds as advertised. That means kids and pets can be exposed, and homeowners may find it doesn't deliver the low-maintenance yard they were promised.

Home gardeners would also do well to avoid using harmful herbicides and pesticides.

While they do kill weeds and grubs, they can also kill plants and harm helpful soil organisms such as worms and beneficial bacteria. Even worse, they contaminate soil and the crops that grow in it.

While the Redditor's experience is disheartening, growing your own food is still a healthy and eco-friendly practice. Native gardens can support local biodiversity, help cut grocery and water bills, and reduce harmful gases from shipping produce over long distances.

Learning to compost yard waste the right way can help keep soil free from toxic materials.

Upgrading to a natural lawn and rewilding one's yard also offer benefits. Even replacing part of your lawn with native plants, clover, or a xeriscape supports pollinators and creates a healthier ecosystem.

As for the old car tires, one commenter suggested a practical solution: "You could still use them as planters with annuals or perennials in them instead."

"Still better than most conventional produce," another added optimistically. "Plants make amazing filters."

