Homeowner warned about harmful impacts of popular landscaping product: 'A bad idea all around'

One consistently difficult problem that homeowners with children face is selecting the perfect playground or garden ground cover. Some consider laying their lawn with artificial turf, while others opt for rubber mulch or tires.

These ground covers, though, are more expensive than natural options and are a pollution risk.

One person sought insight on rubber mulch in the Chicago Gardeners Club Facebook group.

"Where are we on rubber mulch from recycled tires?" the poster mused. "I heard it's soft for kids, long lasting with no mold and plants grow in it. Anybody got experience with rubber mulch?"

Commenters steered the gardener away from rubber mulch for its polluting properties and its hazardous fumes.

Additionally, rubber mulch is hard to get rid of. According to one commenter, removal requires "heavy digging."

A study by Linda Chalker-Scott, Ph.D in horticulture, of Washington State University, says rubber mulch from recycled tires is often described as being environmentally friendly and sustainable, but this notion is a myth.

Rubber mulch can leak toxic chemicals into landscapes, many of which are not built into the rubber but were picked up from the material during its lifetime. The rubber will release the chemicals, such as zinc, into the soil, which damages agriculture, micro- and macro-organisms, and human health.

This material, too, is highly flammable.

For these reasons, more environmentally friendly groundcovers like sawdust, which has proved to be beneficial on Christmas tree farms, according to Chalker-Scott, or natural grasses like buffalo grass or clover.

These two natural grasses are low-maintenance, requiring little money and water for upkeep, similar to wildflowers.

Not only do these natural groundcovers keep unwanted chemicals from invading the soil and air, but they also promote biodiversity in the garden by attracting pollinators that protect the human food supply.

The comments on the Facebook post enticed the poster to keep rubber mulch out of their garden.

In response to comments that warned: "Rubber mulch sounds good on paper, but it's kinda a bad idea all around. It's made from tires, so it leaches chemicals and heavy metals into the soil," and "It's pollution," with "I appreciate the insights. Rubber mulch will be a no for me."

