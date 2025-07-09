  • Home Home

Homeowner warned about dangerous side effects of seemingly harmless landscaping product: 'That's not a good thing'

"Absolutely 100% no."

by Beth Newhart
"Absolutely 100% no."

Photo Credit: iStock

Customizing your yard into the perfect outdoor space for your family is a big benefit of being a homeowner. However, there are lots of options to consider when it comes to landscaping, and not all are created equal. 

In the r/landscaping Reddit forum, a user asked for advice on redesigning their yard with an alternative to traditional grass.

"Looking to cover up roughly 800 sq feet of grass areas that tend to hold water after storms. Does anyone know if rubber or wood mulch would be better to cover the area to try and keep my dogs from getting muddy?" the poster asked. 

"Wood mulch is better looking in my opinion, but I know I'll need to 'freshen' up the areas every year or two and rubber should last years."

In response, commenters urged the poster to avoid using rubber mulch, at the very least.

"Just use cedar chips. Rubber mulch is like injecting plastic garbage directly into the earth," one user said.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"No. Absolutely 100% no to rubber mulch. The bits WILL last longer, but that's not a good thing. They'll work their way into the ground, get flung other places, doing nothing beneficial and leaching chemical residues," another commenter said.

If you want to maintain a healthy yard, rubber mulch is never a good option. It burns in the sun, can have an unpleasant smell, is ineffective, and can cause health issues for humans, pets, and wildlife. 

The rubber material also leaches toxins into the soil, offers no food for pollinators, and is terrible for the environment. Instead of mulches that can be harmful, consider filling your yard with native plants instead. 

Plants native to your area encourage biodiversity, support pollinators, and help wildlife survive. Whether you do it all at once or gradually, rewilding your yard with grass alternatives such as clover and buffalo grass can save you time on lawn maintenance and money on water bills and other expenses.

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x