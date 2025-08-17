Gardener shares how to build efficient watering system with easy-to-find items: 'That is too cool'

"I need to look for these at the thrift store!"

Ollas are an ancient watering system that enables gardeners to save time, energy, and water.

One thrifter explains how you can easily create your own efficient watering systems with items found at the thrift store.

The scoop

A gardener shared the one thing they always look for in thrift stores for their yard — unglazed terracotta wine coolers.

TikToker sustainablyamber (@sustainablyamber) demonstrated how they use the coolers to create a DIY ancient watering system.

As sustainablyamber explained, all you need to do is fill the coolers with water and bury them in the soil. The water then seeps into the soil slowly through pores in the pots, providing water to the roots of the plants.

The terracotta ollas can then be filled as needed. This helps ensure that the plants have enough water without overwatering them, making it a simple and low-cost way to water your garden.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How it's helping

Olla irrigation systems have been around for centuries and are an easy and efficient way to water your plants. Research published in the Global Journal of Science Frontier Research suggests that this conservation watering method can help people use 60 to 70% less water than conventional watering systems, saving people a lot of money on their watering bills.

Money-saving hacks like these encourage people to spend more time in their yards, as they reduce the amount of time and money people need to invest in maintaining their plants. Spending time gardening is good for both our mental and physical health, making people happier and healthier.

The benefits of gardening are further improved if people choose also to grow their own produce. Home-grown fruits and veggies are often more nutrient-rich than store-bought alternatives. Additionally, those who grow their own food are likely to have more fiber in their diets, which is good for gut health.

It is also beneficial for the environment in several ways. Growing your own food helps reduce pollution produced by transporting food over long distances. It also minimizes plastic packaging and decreases the use of harmful fertilizers and pesticides, helping to protect local ecosystems and wildlife from harm.

What everyone's saying

"I need to look for these at the thrift store!" one impressed TikToker wrote in the comments section.

Another added, "That is too cool."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







