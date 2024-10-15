Gardener shares tragic image of yard after mistaking weed killer for fertilizer: 'I would cry if that was my yard'

A gardener made an unfortunate error with their lawn after mistaking weed killer for fertilizer, leaving their child wondering what they could do to bring life back to their yard.

A poster in the r/LawnCare subreddit shared a link to photos of their mother's garden, explaining: "My mother sprayed weed killer instead of fertilizer on her lawn. Before this it was a lovely lawn. What would be the best steps to growing a new lawn?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

They asked for suggestions on the next best steps forward, considering they're based in the south of England, including if they should just scrap the entire lawn and start fresh, as well as the best time of year to do so.

Despite the mishap, having an essentially fresh canvas to work with is a great way to invest in a native lawn. While the poster worried about the cost of reseeding, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that planting turf grass seeds can cost $4,000 to $8,000 per acre, while native prairie grasses and forbs can be half the price, costing $2,000 to $4,000 per acre.

Native lawn plants, including clover and buffalo grass, require less maintenance and water, saving money in the long term. A clover lawn is not only inexpensive but would grow back quickly and naturally choke out weeds thanks to its deep roots and thick coverage. Clover lawns also draw in pollinators, which are beneficial to the environment, support food supplies, and provide shelter for various wildlife.

Avoiding weed killer in future planting is also a good idea for the ecosystem, preventing harmful chemicals from leaching into the soil or ending up in the water supply through runoff. Products like RoundUp have also been linked to an increased risk of cancer in humans.

People in the comments had major sympathy for the original poster and their mom.

"I would cry if that was my yard," one person wrote, and the original poster agreed, adding: "Painful with the cost of seed these days."

Another said they had been in a similar situation with a damaged lawn and opted to "kill it all," adding they "kept what grass I could and reseeded."

