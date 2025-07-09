Family shares inside look at their lifestyle in tiny home on wheels: 'Great layout'

With small footprints and energy bills, tiny houses are at the front of everyone's minds when thinking about simple, sustainable living.

TikTokers Alexis and Christian (@tiny_house_expedition) shared what it's like for the Eusebe family, also on TikTok as Living the Tiny Dream (@livingthetinydream), to inhabit their tiny house on wheels.

Tiny Journey, or TJ, is 38.5 feet long, 13 feet tall, 8.5 feet wide, and 350 square feet without factoring in its lofts.

One commenter described it as a "great layout" and found out that it was built by Mint Tiny Homes.

The Eusebe family has optimized most of the space for functionality, with many features serving dual purposes.

Their couch fits the clan of four and can recline to become a bed. The large computer monitor is both a workspace for the father's video editing and a screen for the family to watch TV — sometimes at the same time.

The video shows that they have plenty of space to live their lives the way they choose, with all the amenities they wanted, including natural light for plants and even a dishwasher.

One of the main benefits of living in a tiny home is the financial savings. Forbes reported that the average tiny home costs about $50,000 while the average traditional home price in the United States in 2021 was $298,000.

Tiny homes also consume far less energy than typical homes. According to the Sustainability Directory, a tiny home might use only 10-20% of the energy that a 2,000-square-foot house would use, making them very eco-friendly.

Installing solar panels can be one of the best things you do for any home's energy because it can bring your energy costs to or near $0. EnergySage provides a free platform to receive and compare installation quotes from vetted solar installers, helping you save up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

Commenters were supportive.

"That's amazing!" one wrote. "Love seeing families living their dream together."

Another user gushed: "Oh I love the fridge and 3 burner stove!!! The natural light for plants. It's all so awesome."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.