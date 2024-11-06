Homeowner proves size doesn't matter with photo of beautiful custom-built tiny home: 'This is the dream'

Tiny home living is trending right now as a way to embrace minimalism and shun excess in favor of simplicity and sustainability.

To try this lifestyle, you could move into a tiny home community. Or, if you're fortunate enough to have friends with a large plot of land, communal living could be an option.

That situation worked well for a family that recently set up their tiny house on a friend's farm. The farm owner posted about the communal living situation on Reddit.

"Our friends went through a traumatic health scare in their early 30s and decided to change their life and remove themselves from a (literally) toxic environment," the farm owner said.

They shared photos and provided the basic specs of the custom-built, 32-foot trailer equipped with two bedrooms, one bathroom, a full kitchen, a compost toilet, a washer/dryer, and a 50-amp service.

The family living in the tiny home will likely save a lot of money on utility costs due to its low maintenance and energy requirements. Hopefully, it will also allow them to live a healthier and happier life with less stress and greater access to the natural world.

Downsizing to a tiny home means you can adopt more eco-friendly habits and reduce your contribution to pollution. Many tiny homes are designed to be completely off-grid, using rainwater collection and solar power systems.

Tiny homes can offer shelter to people affected by extreme weather events. In cities, they can even provide hope to homeless individuals for affordable and secure places to live.

Tiny house enthusiasts loved the OP's story about the friends setting up a tiny house on their farm. They were also curious to see interior photos once everyone got situated.

"This is the dream!!!" one Reddit user wrote in the comments.

"Wow, that location is BEAUTIFUL!" a person commented.

"This is awesome!" another Redditor chimed in. "Communal living is definitely the way things should be."

