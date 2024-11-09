  • Home Home

Homeowner completes 'absolutely stunning' DIY tiny home after months of hard work: 'So much love went into every piece!'

"This is so gorgeous and modern yet warm and cozy."

by Jeremiah Budin
Photo Credit: Reddit

One homeowner recently took to the r/TinyHomes subreddit to show off their newly completed mobile abode.

"After 7 [months] of hard work my tiny home is finally done. I did everything but the spray foam insulation," the poster wrote. "So much love went into every piece! Check it out!"

They included a link to a series of photos of the exterior and interior, which includes a lofted space, an enviable shower, and some very nice finishes.

Tiny home living has grown increasingly popular in recent years, as more people attempt to divest themselves from materialism and live as simply as they can. Of course, this impulse does not always have to result in building an entirely new house from scratch.

One benefit of tiny home living is that, in the long run, you can expect to pay less for heating and cooling costs. It is also possible, as many have done, to generate your own power for your tiny home via rooftop solar panels

And as this Reddit post displays, you don't necessarily have to sacrifice anything in terms of style and comfort.

The homeowner, who explained further comments that they have been "a custom residential designer and builder for 30 years," earned not only praise from their fellow tiny home enthusiasts, but possibly the most positive series of Reddit comments anyone has ever received.

"Your home is absolutely stunning! It doesn't even feel like a tiny house. The shower is my favorite, the tiles in there are beautiful," wrote one such commenter.

"This is so gorgeous and modern yet warm and cozy," wrote another.

"This is hands down the nicest [tiny house on wheels] I've ever seen. You can see the obsessive planning, skilled work and great taste in every aspect," another commented.

