Proud homeowner shares video tour of adorable tiny home with cozy touches: 'Dream home'

When some of us dream of wide-open spaces, others only aspire to earn a tiny place for themselves.

And in the second category, there is TikToker Kaylin (@passigi), who shared "a quick layout" of their tiny home.

Although they warned that another video will follow once the place has been "fully rearranged," this gives us a good overview of what living in a tiny house looks like.

With their video, Kaylin's tiny home won unanimous support. Some TikTokers found it "pretty," "adorable," or "freaking cute." Others even went further by calling it a "dream home."

One thing that's for sure is that living in a tiny house is gaining traction, with over 10,000 of them installed across the United States, according to estimates relayed on the RubyHome website. This alternative lifestyle allows many to own a home for $67,000 on average, which is 87% cheaper than the price of a normal-sized house.

Living in a tiny house also implies a reduced consumption of energy, and of consumption overall, which does good to your monthly bills and ultimately benefits the environment: the fewer resources that are consumed, the fewer planet-warming emissions that are released into the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, those who choose to buy a mobile tiny home have a freedom that a traditional house cannot offer.

But going off the conventional road is not all dreamy.

These miniature houses come with logistical challenges, from navigating complicated zoning regulations established by local governments to facing higher upfront costs and potential limitations in energy and water access for the homeowners seeking to go one step further into a minimalist lifestyle and live off the grid.

Whether the pros outweigh the cons or not, it's up to you to decide!

