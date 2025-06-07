Homeowner shares inside look at off-grid lifestyle in Hawai'i: 'So Cute'

"Feeling so grateful to have electricity, running water, and a shower and fridge after living so long without those things."

TikToker Quuinnabiigail sailing | travel (@quinnabiigail) has gladly said aloha to off-grid living while bringing viewers on a tour of her island hideaway in Hawai'i.

"After two months of living in tents, I got a house!" she exclaims to almost 100,000 followers.

Her lifestyle may require some work to set up, but it doesn't mean going without comforts. After all, one couple converted an old school bus into a mobile home fit with a mini-split AC.

"Feeling so grateful to have electricity, running water, and a shower and fridge after living so long without those things," she wrote.

The video walkthrough shows plenty of space, including a separate bedroom and loads of natural light from windows. Using the bathroom means going outside. However, the shower "water's all rainwater," she says.

The view outside her "first house" is full of lush vegetation typical of the Hawaiian landscape. Quinnabiigail's excitement and pride are clear as she shows off her eco-friendly Hawaiian home.

Others with similar lifestyles have shared the work and benefits of simpler ecological living. An Indonesia-based couple set up a solar array system in their gorgeous multi-story home. One traveling artist on a remote Caribbean island showed off how he also harvests rainwater for his home. Regardless of location, living a self-sustaining lifestyle is possible when you understand how to conserve. It's also one solution to the housing crisis.

Home prices in the United States now have a median price of $398,400, per Bankrate, and there are problems with supply meeting the demand. However, off-grid living provides ways for more people to secure location-independent housing that's cheaper than a traditional option.

The construction process creates a smaller carbon impact by requiring fewer materials sourced locally. Once homeowners settle in, they continue to consume less energy and resources that contribute to a cooler and cleaner planet.

Many commenters expressed joy at seeing her with a house.

"I looove your lifestyle and your vibe," said one.

Another wondered about the side effects of living in nature: "So cute! I just couldn't do with the bugs though!"

